Image Source : FILE PHOTO Unlock 4.0 guidelines has been issued by MHA that will remain in place till September 30.

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places will continue to remain closed till September 30 in Unlock phase 4, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced in its new guidelines, issued on Saturday. More to follow.

