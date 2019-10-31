Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
United Bank stocks jump nearly 17 pc post Q2 results

Shares of the state-owned lender rose 16.40 per cent to Rs 10.36 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip zoomed 16.85 per cent to Rs 10.05.

New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2019 12:21 IST
Shares of United Bank of India on Thursday skyrocketed nearly 17 per cent in early trade after the lender reported a net profit of Rs 123.88 crore for the September quarter.

On the NSE, the scrip zoomed 16.85 per cent to Rs 10.05.

United Bank of India on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 123.88 crore for the September quarter on the back of substantially lower dud loans, leading to lower provisioning requirement.

The Kolkata-headquartered bank had posted a net loss of Rs 883.17 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

Total income rose to Rs 3,013.74 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 2,600.47 crore earned in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

