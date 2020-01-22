Image Source : ANI Upcoming budget will have plan of action on economy, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the central government will have a 'plan of action' to boost the economy with the upcoming budget to be presented on February 1.

Javadekar also announced that Daman has been designated as Headquarter of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

He said: "Cabinet approves Amendments/Extension/Repeal in Acts dealing with Goods and Services Tax, Value Added Tax and Excise Duty in view of the merger of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu."

He also slammed critics of the National Popular Register exercise, saying that it was done during the Congress-led government as well. The exercise was considered good then but bad now when the BJP is doing so, he said.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said: "Union Cabinet has approved the revised cost estimates for the establishment of permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology (NITs), at a total cost of Rs 4371.90 crore for the period till 2021-2022."

"NITs were established in the year 2009 and started functioning from the academic year 2010-2011 in their respective temporary campus with very limited space&infrastructure. They will be fully functional from their respective permanent campuses by March 31, 2022," he added.

The Union Minister also informed that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the closure of Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited, a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals. It was almost defunct.

Responding to a question about the downward revision of India's growth rate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said at the Cabinet briefing that the economy is on the path of "revival" and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1.



