Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1, Parliament session to commence from Jan 31

Union Budget 2020-2021 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 as the first phase of budget session will commence from January 31 and remain effective till February 11

New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2020 10:53 IST
Union Budget 2020-2021 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 as the first phase of budget session will commence from January 31 and remain effective till February 11. The second phase of the budget session will be held from March 2 to April 3.

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be presenting her second union budget on February 1, as many awaits relief in tax, especially the middle class and people running small businesses.

Many would also be hoping from Sitharaman to adopt measures to put the economy on fastrack after witnessing downfall in the growth rate in the last couple of quarters. 

Nirmala Sitharaman was hailed for reducing the rate of corporate tax that brought a huge and needed relief for the corporate world in the country, therefore, the business industry would this time too be hoping for something similar, chances of which appears to be dim at present.

