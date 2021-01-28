Economic Survey 2020-21: When and where to watch LIVE telecast

Image Source : PTI Economic Survey to be presented on the first day of Budget Session.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2021-2022 on February 1. It will be the first budget by the Centre that will be tabled amid the pandemic. The government will also table Economic Survey 2020-2021 on the first day of commencement of the Budget session of the Parliament on January 29.

When and where to watch Budget 2021, Economic Survey 2021 LIVE

The economic survey and Budget will be presented in the Parliament on January 29 and February 1. For the economic survey, people can tune into Lok Sabha TV. It will also be LIVE on Lok Sabha TV Youtube and Twitter handle.

For the Budget presentation, India TV will telecast it LIVE. People can also tune into India TV Youtube LIVE channel, Twitter and Facebook handle.

The Budget session of Parliament beginning Friday is poised to be stormy with the Opposition set to attack the government over the three new farm legislations, amid an ongoing agitation by farmers. The session will begin with the address of the President to the joint sitting of the two Houses on Friday morning followed by the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

A total of 16 Opposition parties have announced a boycott of the President's address in solidarity with the farmers protesting the new farm laws, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday. The 16 Opposition parties have also demanded a probe into the violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

Opposition parties include the Congress, the NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M and RJD.

With a view to have a paperless Budget, all the documents and the Economic Survey would be made available online soon after the authenticated copies are laid on the Table of the House, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has said.

Like the last time, in this session too COVID-19 protocols will be in place and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will meet in shifts of five hours each -- with the upper house meeting in the morning and the lower house in the evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

