Cabinet approves Union Budget for 2021-22

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved the Budget 2021-22, sources said. The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a short while from now in the Lok Sabha.

In a first, the Budget 2021-22 would be in a paperless format.

Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase -- which had been in use for decades for carrying budget documents -- with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had last month stated that the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 will be "like never before".

