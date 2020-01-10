Raising tax limit to creating more jobs: People's wishlist to PM Modi for Budget 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited ideas and suggestions that can be taken into consideration for the upcoming Union Budget to be presented before the Parliament on February 1. The designated website -- mygov.in -- has had an overwhelming response with people giving all sorts of suggestions.

The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development.



I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020

Chandradeep Seth

My First Advise is

1 , Sabhi Nagrik Ke pass Job, Business, Skill Ho,

2. Growth rate kam Na ho

3 Corruption Na Ho

4 Indian Currency 100/- se Above Na Ho ,,,,, Digital Trasaction Ho

Joffin Alappatt

Abolishing Income Tax and Nominal BTT based Liberal Formal Economy is the only solution to save the economy. If not, please prove otherwise.

There should be surplus for productivity enhancement in efficiency proven segment and practicality despite of inflation, competition, rules with generalization etc in the GATT agreement era.

Rajeswar Reddy

MY DEAR, PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI JI SIR , IN THE BUDGET OF 2020, WE WILL FOCUS ON RURAL AREAS, WHY..? MEANS WHO ARE LIVING IN RURAL AREAS FACING INCOME INEQUALITIES AND LOW WAGED SALARIES. SO THAT'S WHY THEY COULD NOT DESIRE TO PURCHASE GOODS AND SERVICES . FOR EX:- a man works in cement sector industry thus they get suppose 8k to 12k..... so present situation prices are hikes they are not willing to spend much more on goods like consumer availabilities and services like education, health.

Sajal Kole

#Employment - I think Government should take a innovative steps to increase employment then only other sectors will create more jobs. My thinking is Government office should function from 8am to 8 pm. By this Government jobs can be double by changing the working hours with 2 shifts in both centre and state level. It will have a cascading effect on market demand and also double the transport services - increase sell of petrol diesel thereby increases the revenue.

Madhv Gupta

Respected Official

The government should work in the direction of providing concessional fee-based education (master's and doctoral level) for farmers' children across all the government-funded universities, professional courses should also be promoted to enhance their employability skills

With the registration to any competitive exam, students from the weaker economic background should be provided with online access to the books required in those examinations on a portal

#Education

Pushkaraj Takalkar

#IncomeTax

Sec 80C basic limit to be increased to at least Rs.200000 from Rs. 150000. This will help the genuine tax payers and there will be an increase in Govt investments

CHETHANA KUMARY

Hear with my humble request to the Govt.of India on behalf Primary Agricultural Co-Op Society (PACS) in India, the Gross level Co-op Society to consider below mentioned Act.

1) Exemption of Income tax Act 80P(2) , 269ss & 269T, 2% TDS for A/C withdrawal from the A/C.

2) Allow third party cheque collection Rs 50,000/- above.

3) As per the state co-op Act treate all types member is member

4) Connect C.B.S to Scdcc bank to Digital payment.