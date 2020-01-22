Image Source : FILE Budget 2020: Stock markets to remain open on February 1

Budget 2020: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open on February 1, 2020; the day on which Budget 2020 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. February 1 is a Saturday, a day on which stock markets are usually closed.

In a circular, BSE said the stock markets would open for trading on February 1, Saturday, on account of Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements.

In 2015, stock exchanges were open for trading on February 28, Saturday, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget.

Stock markets have always been open on normal timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.

(With agency inputs)

