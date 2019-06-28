Friday, June 28, 2019
     
  4. UN chief Antonio Guterres urges G20 to make equitable financial reforms

UN chief Antonio Guterres urges G20 to make equitable financial reforms

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to leaders gathered in Osaka, Japan, for the two-day summit beginning Friday that while the world has made progress fixing some big problems it's not happening fast enough or shared by all countries.

OSAKA Published on: June 28, 2019 7:01 IST
Image Source : AP/FILE

UN chief Antonio Guterres

The U.N. chief is urging G-20 leaders to take action on equitable and stable reforms to strengthen the global financial safety net and increase the global economy's resilience.

Guterres said that while there are good plans and vision, what's needed are "accelerated actions, not more deliberations."

He says that fast and equal economic growth should be constructed so that people who live in "the 'rust belts' of the world are not left behind."

