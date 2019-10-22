With public transport service, Uber will now show you best routes for metro, bus in Delhi

Uber on Tuesday launched its public transport service in Delhi. With this, the national capital becomes the 9th city globally and the first in Asia to have the feature. The new service will now enable Uber users in Delhi to use the public transport option that will appear on the app.

Once the users use this option, Uber will show the best three routes for using metro or bus in the city.

Uber, which has tied up with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the new service, will show end-to-end directions from point A to point B.

"We want to be the operating system of your everyday life," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters.

"We want to replace your car with your phone," he said.

