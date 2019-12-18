Twitter reacts as NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry to Tata Sons post

As National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, Twitter users voiced their views on the issue. One user posted: "The biggest corporate leadership battle is back... so is #CyrusMistry. The story never ceases to amaze me. Resolution by #TataSons board to remove Mistry was illegal. #RatanTata."
The biggest corporate leadership battle is back... so is #CyrusMistry. The story never ceases to amaze me. Resolution by #TataSons board to remove Mistry was illegal. #RatanTata— Tanvi Shukla (@tanvishukla) December 18, 2019
Another wrote: "Interesting days ahead at #tatasons as #CyrusMistry wins big. What next for the #tatagroup ? What will Chandra do? What will Mistry do? What will Ratan Tata do?"
Interesting days ahead at #tatasons as #CyrusMistry wins big. What next for the #tatagroup ? What will Chandra do? What will Mistry do? What will Ratan Tata do? https://t.co/dNpifYPdh5— Alfa Shenoy (@AlfaShenoy) December 18, 2019
A user commented: "#NCLAT restores #CyrusMistry as executive chairman of #TataSons, terms his removal as illegal. Big moral and ethical question mark on #TataGroup."
#NCLAT restores #CyrusMistry as executive chairman of #TataSons terms his removal as illegal. Big moral and ethical question mark on #TataGroup— आलोक जोशी AlokJoshi (@1ALOKJOSHI) December 18, 2019
