Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Twitter reacts as NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry to Tata Sons post

Twitter reacts as NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry to Tata Sons post

As National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, Twitter users voiced their views on the issue.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 18, 2019 17:27 IST
Twitter reacts as NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry to Tata Sons post
Image Source : PTI

Twitter reacts as NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry to Tata Sons post

As National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, Twitter users voiced their views on the issue. One user posted: "The biggest corporate leadership battle is back... so is #CyrusMistry. The story never ceases to amaze me. Resolution by #TataSons board to remove Mistry was illegal. #RatanTata."

Another wrote: "Interesting days ahead at #tatasons as #CyrusMistry wins big. What next for the #tatagroup ? What will Chandra do? What will Mistry do? What will Ratan Tata do?"

A user commented: "#NCLAT restores #CyrusMistry as executive chairman of #TataSons, terms his removal as illegal. Big moral and ethical question mark on #TataGroup."

ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh lifetime highs; Tata Motors drops over 3%

ALSO READ | Great slowdown in India, economy headed to ICU: Former CEA Arvind Subramanian

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News