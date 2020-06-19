Image Source : AP US-based car care brand Turtle Wax enters Indian market

Chicago-based car care brand Turtle Wax on Friday announced its foray into the Indian market with the launch of its complete range of appearance products for both two- and four-wheelers.

These appearance products are for every surface, including paintwork, wheels, tires, upholstery, and plastic, among others, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the company's entry into the country, Turtle Wax Executive Chairman Denis John Healy said, "India is unarguably the most vibrant and diverse automobile market in the world. This country not only holds great promise for the business but is of strategic significance to our global trade channels."

He further said, "We are keen to adapt and invest in India’s people and their car care culture more than anything else."

Turtle Wax said it has made several key hires in India to advance the brand, including Sajan Murali Puravangara, Country Manager and Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt.

A family-owned company, Turtle Wax has been in car care business for nearly 75 years.

