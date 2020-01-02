Image Source : TWITTER @TOYOTA_INDIA Toyota Kirloskar rejigs regional team into 3 strategic business units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced a realignment of its regional offices into three new strategic business units (SBUs) with an eye on strengthening the agility of the regional management team. Under the new structure, Atul Sood will become associate vice-president (north & east SBU); R Venkatakrishnan, vice-president (south SBU and institutional sales); and B Padmanabha, vice-president (west SBU), the company said in a statement.

The three zonal SBUs will be further supported by group SBUs and state SBUs. With this, the company aims to further strengthen the objectivity and agility of the regional management team, it added.

Commenting on the new regional structure, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Senior Vice-President (Sales & Customer Service) Naveen Soni said three new SBUs will not only focus on the company's return on investment and key performance indicator-based competitiveness but also focus on the sustainable growth of the company.

"Moreover, these SBUs will ensure that our regional teams headed by the three vice-presidents help us come closer to the markets and our customers and partners alike," he added.

This structure will not only enrich and empower the sales team but will also provide the company with the resources to execute its goals, Soni said.

The reorganization of regional team follows TKM's senior leadership organizational changes for 2020, which was announced on December 10.

