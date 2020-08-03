Image Source : INDIA TV Ladakh LAC face-off: Banned Chinese app companies questioned on data sharing, political links

Chinese Apps banned: Days after Indian govt banned Chinese apps, companies running it have been served a questionnaire with around 80 queries seeking information like sharing data under China's law and whether owners are associated with any political party.

The ban on Chinese apps comes as tensions between India and Ladakh continue after a violent face-off between the armies of both countries. The apps were engaged in activities that data was being shared with Chinese agencies, including the People's Liberation Army.

According to TOI report, the questions have been divided into sections such as "company", "ownership", "services & security", "privacy policy" and "data-related information". The section on ownership asks if the company's owners, directors or "any other members" associated with the firm or its parent entity, subsidiaries or holding company has links with a political party.

The Centre has asked for the citizenship details of owners and management of the parent and subsidiary companies in case the Indian operations of the app are controlled by a company established in India, the report said.

The questionnaire seeks details on the financial and technological relation between the parent company and its Indian arm and differences in permissions sought from users in India as compared to those in other locations.

Last month, the government banned 47 Chinese apps, in addition to the previously banned 59 Chinese apps. These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite. The decision to ban 47 Chinese apps was taken after a security review by the Ministry of Telecom. According to various media reports, the 47 banned Chinese apps were operating as clones of earlier banned apps.

A total of 275 apps were on the government radar for possible violations of national security and user privacy. Major apps, including PubG, were said to be on the list of 275 apps that may be banned by the government soon.

Reports also said the government was also looking closely at the apps which are not just Chinese but would also have investments from China.

