Thailand’s Central Retail bags 3 major Institutional Investor’s 2021 awards

Thailand’s leading retail group, Central Retail has been honoured with 3 prestigious awards in 3 categories of Best CEO, Best CFO and Best IR Program by Institutional Investor’s 2021 All-Asia Executive Team rankings, in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Sell Side.

Institutional Investor is the US-based a leading research and international publisher, focused primarily on international finance. Central Retail won recognition as a top listed company in all 3 categories against the Rest of Asia (ex Japan-China). Yol Phokasub was named the Best CEO and Piya Nguiakaramahawongse was named the Best CFO. The company also garnered the coveted award for Best Investor Relations Program. The rankings are evaluated from the votes of over 4,000 qualified investors and research analysts participating in the 2021 survey.

The judging criteria were organizational leadership and financial disclosure, investor relations, including senior executive participation in IR, accurate and timely sharing of company data with investors and analysts and the efficient implementation of corporate strategy and maintaining good governance.

"On behalf of Central Retail, I’d like to say that we are absolutely delighted and honored to be recognized and selected from the votes of investors and analysts in the rankings of Institutional Investor. This magazine is US based and has been the industry’s most trusted source of research for investors and analysts around the world for 50 years," Yol Phokasub, Chief Executive Officer, Central Retail Corporation PCL, said.

"We have won this prestigious award in only our first year of listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand as Central Retail, and despite overcoming multiple challenges from the COVID-19 crisis. This reflects the confidence of investors and analysts in our vision of being “Central to Life”, as a mainstay for people’s lives and powering sustainable growth for society," he added.

Central Retail Corporation Company Limited (Central Retail) is the retail leader in Thailand and the flagship company at the roots of Central Group. It has a network of 3,779 branded stores (as of 31 March 2021) offering multi-category products through multi-format channels such as department stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, plazas and online sales through omnichannel platforms.

