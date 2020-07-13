Image Source : PTI TCS plans to hire 40,000 freshers in India campus amid coronavirus crisis. Check details

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is planning to hire as many as 40,000 freshers in India campus amid coronavirus crisis which has eaten up into a lot of jobs. The move comes despite a sharp drop in revenue in the quarter ended June on account, TOI reported. The company, India's biggest IT exporter, is also considering to double its US campus hiring to nearly 2,000 this fiscal, aimed at reducing dependence on H-1B and L-1 work visas.

"Our key strategy for building the bottom doesn't change. The 40,000 (in India) might become 35,000 or 45,000 -- that's a tactical call we will make," TCS EVP and global HRD head Milind Lakkad said.

Apart from engineers, in the US, TCS has also been recruiting graduates from top 10 B-Schools. Both freshers and experienced professionals for key business roles are being hired. Lakkad said local delivery wasn't new to them. "We just had to increase the scale," he said. TCS has hire over 20,000 Americans since 2014.

The company honoured all the 40,000 offers in India last year. The freshers will join beginning mid-July, the report. About 87 percent of the 40,000 are already active on their learing platform, Lakkad said. "Some 8,000 to 11,000 recruits undertake online assessments every week. Over 8,000 fresh recruits completed one or more digital certifications before joining," he further said.

Last week, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the firm is selectively opeing up lateral hiring given the positive demand environment. "We had indicated in the last quarter that lateral would be frozen due to uncertainty but honour all outstanding offers issued."

