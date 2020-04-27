Tax the rich: Three IRS officers chargesheeted, explanation sought from 50 officials for controversial report

Image Source : PTI Representative image

Three senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officials were on Monday chargesheeted for 'creating policy uncertainty and panic by unauthorisedly publishing tax hike report and misguiding younger officers,' news agency ANI quoted its sources as saying.

In addition, the government is believed to have sought an explanation from 50 IRS officials who were incharge of putting out the controversial report, which among other suggestions proposed raising the tax rate to 40 per cent for those with income above Rs 1 crore, from 30 per cent at present, and levy of wealth tax for those with over Rs 5 crore annual income.

These officers had put out a reported titled 'FORCE (Fiscal Options & Response to the COVID-19 Epidemic').

They also suggested levy of a COVID Relief Cess of 4 per cent on those with taxable income of more than Rs 10 lakh to help mobilise revenue for funding the relief work. The Finance Ministry, sources said, has directed Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman PC Mody to seek an explanation from these officers for writing such 'ill-conceived views' in public without having any authority to do so. The ministry said that neither IRS Association nor any group of officers mentioned in the said report were ever asked by the government to give any report on the subject.

"It was not even part of their duty to prepare such a report. Therefore, it is prima-facie an act of indiscipline and violation of conduct rules which specifically prohibits officers to go to media with their personal views on official matters without taking prior sanction or the permission of the government. The concerned officers will have to explain their misconduct," one of the sources cited by PTI said.

They further said that the suggestions given in the report do not reflect views of the CBDT or the Finance Ministry. The report, dated April 23, was submitted to the CBDT Chairman. The ministry sources further said that releasing the report in the media through IRS Association's twitter and the website is 'an irresponsible act' of few officers.

In a tweet, IRS Association said: "The paper FORCE by 50 young IRS officers suggesting policy measures had been forwarded by IRSA to CBDT for consideration. It does not purport to represent the official views of the entire IRS, or the IT Dept."

(with PTI inputs)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage