Tata Sons picks shares worth over Rs 356 crore in Tata Motors DVR, Tata Power, Tata Steel

Tata Sons on Thursday bought shares worth a little over Rs 356 crore in Tata Motors DVR, Tata Power, and Tata Steel through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data on the NSE, Tata Sons bought over 1.84 crore shares in Tata Motors DVR (differential voting right) at an average price of Rs 43.15, while a total of more than 1.38 crore shares were picked up in Tata Power at Rs 38.72 apiece.

Besides, Tata Sons purchased over 77 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 287.44 apiece.

As per the shareholding data for the December 2019 quarter, Tata Sons is a promoter for Tata Power and Tata Steel and held 31.64 per cent and 34.26 per cent stakes in the firms, respectively.

On the NSE, Tata Motors DVR settled at Rs 44.8, up 2.99 per cent, while Tata Power settled at Rs 41.2, rising 8.71 per cent.

Tata Steel closed the counter at Rs 291.45, down 2.77 per cent.