Tatas pay additional Rs 2,000 crore to govt towards AGR dues: Sources

Tatas have made an additional payment of about Rs 2,000 crore to the telecom department on ad hoc basis towards their AGR liabilities, a source said.

March 03, 2020
Tatas have made an additional payment of about Rs 2,000 crore to the telecom department on ad hoc basis towards their AGR liabilities, a source said. The additional payment of over and above Rs 2,197 crore it has already submitted to the government, is aimed at covering any reconciliation differences, the source added.

The government estimated Tata's dues at about Rs 14,000 crore. 

