Tata Motors MD draws over 2-times more salary than M&M's in FY19

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Homegrown auto majors Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are close rivals in the automotive market but when it comes to the remuneration of their top honchos, the former is miles ahead of the latter.

Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Guenter Butschek's total remuneration was at Rs 26.29 crore, an increase of 1.57 per cent from the previous year, according to the company's annual report for 2018-19.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Managing Director Pawan Goenka's total remuneration for FY2018-19 was at Rs 12.19 crore, which was at a marginal decline of 0.16 per cent from the previous fiscal, its annual report for 2018-19 showed.

Tata Motors said Butschek's remunerations included performance bonus and long-term incentive plan of Rs 9.23 crore and retirement benefits of Rs 32,02,494.

The performance bonus of EUR 5,94,000 (at conversion rate of Rs 77.67 as on March 31, 2019) will be paid during FY 2019-20, the company said, adding his remunerations also included Long term incentives of EUR 5,94,000, which would accrue based on company performance as decided by Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC).

M&M, did not elaborate on the break-up of Goenka's remuneration but said he holds 79,188 ordinary equity shares of the company. During FY2018-19, Tata Motors said its Chairman N Chandrasekaran was paid Rs 6 lakh for attending board and committee meetings. However, as a policy he abstained from receiving commission.

On the other hand, M&M Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra's total remuneration for the fiscal was at Rs 8.67 crore, up 7.97 per cent from the previous fiscal. Tata Motors group sales for 2018-19 stood at 12,74,072 units, up 4.3 per cent as compared to FY 2017-18.

Its global sales of all commercial vehicles (CV) were at 5,27,286 units, while sales of passenger vehicles (PV) were at 7,46,786 units. M&M's automotive volume sales grew by 10.76 per cent to 6,07,548 units in 2018-19 from 5,48,508 units in 2017-18.

The company's tractor sales grew by 3.4 per cent to 3,30,436 in 2018-19 from 3,19,623 units in the previous fiscal. In the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, Tata Motors' PV sales stood at 42,034 units while that of M&M group was at 59,400 units. CV sales of Tata Motors in the first quarter of FY2019-20 were at 89,845 units whereas that of M&M was at 51,594 units.

ALSO READ | Tata Motors global sales dip 5 per cent in June

ALSO READ | Tata Motors to supply over 200 Hexa cars to Bangladesh Army