 Tata Motors global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, decline 16% in Jul-Sep

Tata Motors on Tuesday said its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, declined by 16 per cent to 2,02,873 units in the second quarter of the current financial year over the year-ago period.

The drop in sales of its commercial vehicles and Daewoo range was higher at 29 per cent (56,614 vehicles) during the second quarter of FY2021 as compared to passenger vehicles sales, which declined 9 per cent (1,46,259 units) over the second quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a release.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 91,367 vehicles in the July-September quarter of FY21. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 18,189 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,178 vehicles, Tata Motors said.

