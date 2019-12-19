Tata Group stocks recover lost ground; gain up to 3% at close of trade

Shares of various Tata group companies on Thursday bounced back to close with gains of up to 3 per cent a day after an NCLAT ruling that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as chairman of main group holding company Tata Sons sent the stocks down.

Various group companies remained under pressure till morning trade, falling by up to 2 per cent. However, buying emerged towards the close of trade and most of these companies settled the day with gains.

Among the gainers, Tata Consultancy Services climbed 2.83 per cent, Tata Motors jumped 2.55 per cent, Tata Coffee rose 0.98 per cent, Tata Global Beverages 0.67 per cent, Tata Steel 0.48 per cent, Tata Metaliks gained marginally 0.17 per cent, Titan Company 0.07 per cent and Tata Communications 0.01 per cent on the BSE.

In contrast, Indian Hotels Company fell 2.03 per cent, Tata Elxsi went lower by 1.40 per cent and Tata Investment Corporation declined 0.43 per cent.

Various group scrips had fallen up to 4 per cent in the previous trade after the order.

In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, a company law appeals court on Wednesday restored him as executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that appointment of N Chandrasekaran as head of the holding company of over USD 110 billion salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal.

It, however, stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow Tatas to appeal.

Mistry, scion of the wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family, had in December 2012 succeeded Ratan Tata as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, a post that also made him the head of all Tata group listed firms such as Tata Power and Tata Motors.

In an overnight coup, he was removed as the Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016.