Rs 2,000 cash assistance for all hairdressers in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered extension of COVID-19 financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to all hairdressers irrespective of whether they were membersof a State board for their welfare or not. While the government has already been disbursing Rs 2,000 in two instalments to 14,667 members of the State welfare board for hairdressers, those who are not part of it have requested that they be also provided the relief, a

government release here said.

As part of lockdown curbs to prevent spread of coronavirus,hairdressing salons are not allowed to open. Considering their plea, the Chief Minister ordered disbursal of Rs 2,000 to them like the assistance being given to those with the board besides unorganised workers.

The hairdressers should send their applications to local authorities who will forward them based on eligibility criteriato district collectors for disbursal of the cash assistance, the release added.

