'Sri Ramayan Yatra': IRCTC to run Deluxe AC Tourist train, to cover places linked to Lord Ram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL/FILE) IRCTC to run Deluxe AC Tourist train, to cover places linked to Lord Ram

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' linking all prominent places related to the life of Lord Ram. The Deluxe AC Tourist train is aimed at promoting religious tourism in the country. The train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7.

The train was previously operated with Sleeper class only. But it will now be operated with Deluxe AC coaches with modern features and amenities. IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the government's 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative.

The tour will be completed in 17 days. Ayodhya will be the first stop where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

After Ayodhya, the next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar, the birthplace of Sita, and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, Nepal will be covered by road. Post Sitamarhi, the train will move to Varanasi, and tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag, and Chitrakoot.

The next halt of the train will be Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th Day of its Journey.

Guests will be travelling roughly 7,500 kms in this entire tour. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

Latest Business News