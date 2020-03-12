SpiceJet Spring Season Sale: Attention! Book flight tickets starting from ₹987; offer valid for limited period

Image Source : FILE SpiceJet Spring Season Sale: Book flight tickets starting from ₹987; offer valid for limited period

SpiceJet today announced the special sale today, offering flight tickets starting from ₹987 for domestic flyers and ₹3,699 for international flyers respectively. SpiceJet’s ₹987 offer opened for booking today (12 March) and will close on 15 March 2020.

Tickets are available for travel till 28 February 2021, the carrier mentioned on its website. However, SpiceJet has not disclosed the number of seats on offer under the 'Spring Season Sale'. There is limited inventory and available on first-come, first-served basis only, SpiceJet said on its website.

Booking Period: 12th – 15th March 2020

Travel Period: 28th Feb 2021

“Sale alert! Fly domestic for ₹987 & international for ₹3699 only! Get extra 50% off on add-ons with promo code ADDON50, and up to ₹1000 off on bookings made with Standard Chartered debit & credit cards with promo code SCB1000.*” SpiceJet said in a tweet.

The airline also offers Free Seat selection and Meal Offer on Sale fare.

Offer: Get a Meal* (Veg Sandwich) and Preferred Seat* free on booking tickets under the sale fare.

Validity: 12th March to 15th March 2020

The Airline also offers up to ₹1000 off on bookings made with Standard Chartered debit & credit cards with promo code SCB1000.

SpiceJet currently operates over 500 flights in the country, with flights to 54 domestic destinations. The airline also flies to 9 international destinations.

SpiceJet Spring Season Sale:

