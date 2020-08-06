Image Source : FILE PHOTO RBI governor Shaktikanta Das press conference at 12 noon today, likely to make policy announcement

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make the central bank's Bi-monthly Monetary Policy address at 12 noon today. This is the 24th meeting of the MPC. "Watch out for Bi-monthly Monetary Policy address by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 12:00 hrs on August 06, 2020," RBI said in a tweet.

Although opinions are divided on the rate cut, experts believe loan restructuring is more essential at this juncture to combat the impact of COVID-19.

Around two-thirds of economists in a Reuters poll expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points (bps) to a record low of 3.50% despite some inflationary pressure.

The RBI has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135 basis points in an easing cycle last year, from 6.50%, responding to slowing growth

Besides, the central bank is expected to issue directions regarding the loan moratorium which is coming to an end on August 31 amid bankers opposing further extension of this facility on concerns over its misuse. The fast-changing macroeconomic environment and the deteriorating growth outlook necessitated off-cycle meetings of the MPC -- first in March and then again in May 2020.

The MPC has cumulatively cut the repo rate by 115 basis points over these two meetings, resulting in total policy rate reduction of 250 basis points since February 2019, with an aim to boost economic growth.

The government has tasked RBI to keep inflation at 4 per cent (+, - 2 per cent). The central bank mainly factors in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) while formulating the monetary policy. The monetary policy was in an accommodative mode even before the outbreak of COVID-19, with a cumulative repo rate cut of 135 basis points between February 2019 and the onset of the pandemic.

