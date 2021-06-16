Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE ‘Shaadi Shagun’ Scheme: Good News! Govt to give rs 51,000 to graduate Muslim girls. Check details

Good news for meritorious Muslim girls as the govt is providing Rs 51,000 under the Pradhanamntri Shadi Shagun Yojana. Muslim girls who complete their graduation before marriage will be eligible to get Rs 51,000. The Ministry of Minority Affairs approved the proposal put forward by Maulana Azad Education Foundation.

The scheme aims to encourage higher education. Those who have availed the Begum Hazrat Mahal scholarship (BHMS) which is funded by Maulana Azad Education Foundation are entitled to avail the benefits of this scheme that would be introduced as a top-up. In the BHMS, meritorious girls belong to minority communities like: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.

Notably, parents of girls earning Rs 2 lakh per year cannot avail the benefits of the Shaadi Shagun scheme.

Families of Muslim girls and minority community are always puzzled about their daughter’s marriage and education and most of them save money to spend on daughter’s wedding, not for education purpose.

The foundation plans of the scheme are available on its online portal. Modi Govt launched this Shadi Shagun Yojana on 8th August 2017. The motive behind this scheme is to motivate the parents and girls towards higher education.

Scholarships for the weaker section in minority communities was introduced in 2003 by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Before this, the meritorious girls belonging to the minority community were given a stipend of Rs 12,000 on monthly basis until class 12.

