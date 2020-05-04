Sensex slumps over 2,000 points

As India entered the third phase of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, Sensex on Monday slumped over 2,000 points. The Equity benchmark Sensex is currently at 31,715.35 after it nosedived by 2002.27 points. In opening trade on Monday, Sensex plummeted over 1,500 points dragged by a selloff in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, TCS and Infosys amid negative cues from global markets.

Meanwhile, the 30-share index was trading 1,513.68 points or 4.49 per cent lower at 32,203.94, and the NSE Nifty plunged 425.70 points, or 4.32 per cent, to 9,434.20. ICICI Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, sinking over 8 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and HDFC Bank.

