  Sensex, Nifty scale fresh lifetime peaks for 2nd straight session

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record levels on Tuesday, led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank and TCS.In a choppy trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit life-time high of 41,994.26 in day trade. It finally settled 92.94 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 41,952.63 - its all-time closing high.

Mumbai Published on: January 14, 2020 16:38 IST
Image Source : FILE

The broader Nifty scaled its lifetime high (intra-day) of 12,374.25, before ending 32.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 12,362.30, which is a record closing level.

Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.15 per cent, followed by ITC, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC and TCS.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Kotak Bank, SBI, L&T, ONGC and ICICI Bank fell up to 3.85 per cent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note.

Exchanges in Europe were off to a tepid start.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.16 per cent to USD 64.30 per barrel.

The rupee was trading flat at 70.85 per US dollar.

