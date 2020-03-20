Friday, March 20, 2020
     
Sensex opens 350 points higher at 28,640; Nifty jumps over 68 to 8,332

Sensex opened 352.50 points higher at 28,640.73 while Nifty gained 68 points at 8,332.10 in the opening session on Friday.

New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2020 9:43 IST
Sensex opened 352.50 points higher at 28,640.73 while Nifty gained 68 points at 8,332.10 in the opening session on Friday. On Thursday, Sensex lost over 1,900 points earlier in the day, to fall below the psychological level of 27,000 and Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange breached the landmark 8,000-point level. Both Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh three year low levels of 26,714.46 and 7,832.55 points, respectively, during the initial trade.

The Indian rupee touched a record low against the dollar on Thursday, trading at over Rs 75 per dollar against its previous close of Rs 74.26 a dollar. Around 12.45 pm, it was trading at Rs 75.14, or 1.24 per cent weaker than its previous close.

Fight Against Coronavirus

BSE Sensex pared major losses to settle at 28,288.23, lower by 581.28 points or 2.01 per cent from the previous close of 28,869.51. It had a gap-down opening at 27,773.36 and touched a high of 29,370.53.

Nifty50 ended 205.35 points or 2.42 per cent lower at 8,263.45.

The sell-off was witnessed across sectors during the day, with metal, energy and oil and gas stocks among the major losers.

