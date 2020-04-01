Wednesday, April 01, 2020
     
Sensex down 280 pts on weak global ques; Nifty trades below 8,550

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade. The Sensex of the BSE opened at 29,505.33 points and touched a high of 59,505.98. The Sensex touched a low of 29,107.98 point.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2020 9:42 IST
Image Source : PTI

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 29,468.49 points.

It is trading at 29,079.86 down by 388.63 points or 1.24 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 8,584.10A points after closing at 8,597.75 points.

The Nifty is trading at 8,486.80 Apoints in the morning.

