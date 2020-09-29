Image Source : FILE Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower after choppy trade

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday amid lack of directional cues from domestic as well as global markets. After rising over 254 points in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex was caught in volatility and ended 8.41 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 37,973.22.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 5.15 points or 0.05 per cent to 11,222.40.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, NTPC and ITC.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, TCS, Tata Steel, Titan and HDFC were among the gainers.

According to traders, domestic equities traded on a choppy note amid lack of directional cues from the domestic as well as global markets.

Domestic investors turned cautious after the Reserve Bank postponed its bi-monthly policy review meeting, they said.

Further, market participants across the globe are looking for cues from the first presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and

Democratic candidate Joe Biden, set for later in the day.

Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a negative note in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 42.68 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to settle at 73.86 against the US dollar.

