Image Source : FILE BSE, NSE to hold 1-hour special Diwali muhurat trading session on Nov 14. Check timings

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on November 14, on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja, which takes place ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Both the BSE and NSE will remain open for an hour, starting from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm with pre-open at 5:45 pm to 6:00 p.m. The stock exchanges issued separate circulars stating, "The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours."

All trades executed in the Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations. They need to log in between 5:15 pm to 5:45 pm.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali -- and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. This ritual has been observed for ages by the trading community.

The exchanges will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage