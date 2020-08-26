Image Source : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC Schneider Electric launches 'Made In India' anti-bacterial and self-disinfecting switches, sockets

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced the launch of its anti-bacterial and self-disinfecting switches and sockets under its Livia product range. Powered by the Silver Ion technology which can kill over 99.9% bacteria and fungi, these products have been conceptualised and manufactured in India as a part of Schneider Electric’s commitments towards ‘Make in India’ aimed at making an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Meeting international standards of testing, this antibacterial range of products self-disinfects its surface throughout its lifespan and uses Silver Ion technology which incorporates anti-bacterial additive compounds in the products inhibiting the growth of bacteria and fungi on frequently touched switches and cover frames. These additives impart germ controlling properties on plastic surfaces, are non-migratory and non-toxic in nature and are food grade as well as ecologically safe.

Strengthening its commitment towards contributing to the growth of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Schneider Electric has made this product range available in the Indian market at the existing price of the Livia range and shall not be charging any premium. Also, given the fact that sterilising and disinfecting the surrounding is paramount today, this range of switches and sockets will be available throughout all offline and online sales channels (Made to stock instead of Made to Order).

Commenting on the launch, Srinivas Shanbhogue, VP, Home and Distribution Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric India said, ‘Livia range of anti-bacterial switches and sockets are our latest innovation in the connected living device category. These products will be one of the defining solutions that will shape the buildings of the future and ensure a modern, healthy lifestyle.’

This product range of effervescent switches, Livia, combines gorgeous looks with outstanding functionality. True to its name, these sleek yet curved switches will guarantee to be the perfect addition to any household or workspace. Livia switches will be available in white and grey colours. Solid brass terminal and screws with rounded tips will prevent cable damage and ensure efficient electrical contact, while built-in spark shield will provide added safety.

