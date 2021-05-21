SBI alert! These banking services to remain affected for next 3 days - Check details

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. SBI changes service timings amid maintenance activities, all you need to know.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a change in opening and closing time of some of its services for planned maintenance activity. The services will be put on a halt from 22:45 hours on May 21 and 01:15 hours on May 22 and between 02:40 hours and 06:10 hours on May 23.

SBI customers are advised to complete their important bank related work by todar or they can postpone it till May 23.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience", the SBI said in a tweet.

During this period, INB/ YONO/ YONO Lite and UPI will be unavailable.

Additionally, the public sector bank is making all efforts to avoid face-to-face interaction with customers amid coronavirus pandemic.

