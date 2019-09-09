Monday, September 09, 2019
     
SBI cuts lending rates by 10 bps; home loans to go cheaper

Public sector lender State Bank on Monday announced yet another reduction in lending rates by 10 basis points across tenors.

Mumbai Updated on: September 09, 2019 11:21 IST
SBI again cuts interest rates by 10 bps on home loans,

SBI again cuts interest rates by 10 bps on home loans, fixed deposits; effective from tomorrow

Public sector lender State Bank on Monday announced yet another reduction in lending rates by 10 basis points across tenors. The new rates are effective Tuesday, the lender said announcing the third rate reduction in the current fiscal year.

One year MCLR, to which all the retail lending rates are linked to, has been reduced to 8.15 percent from 8.25 percent earlier. It also slashed retail term deposit rates by 20-25 bps and bulk term deposit rates by 10-20 bps across tenors, effective Tuesday.

The lender attributed the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity for realigning its interest rate on term deposits.

