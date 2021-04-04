Image Source : PTI SBI kick-starts 3rd edition of 'YONO Super Saving Days' from today | All you need to know

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will kick-start another edition of YONO shopping carnival from Sunday, offering discounts and cashbacks and other benefits. In its third edition of the four-day shopping carnival 'YONO Super Saving Days' from April 4-7 for YONO users (You Only Need One), SBI on Saturday said it will offer exclusive range of discounts and cashbacks to the users on the bank's banking and lifestyle platform YONO.

State Bank of India (SBI) said the second edition of the shopping carnival held during March 4-7, 2021 had received a significant jump in traffic and transaction volume for the participating merchants.

"YONO Super Saving Days has been brought back for the 3 rd month in a row, seeing an over-whelming response from YONO users and merchant partners. The edition which is slated to go live from 4 th to 7 th April 2021, consisting of best-in-class offers in the leading categories including travel, hospitality, health and online shopping," SBI said in a release.

SBI said the online platform has partnered with some of the top merchants including Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, and @Home.

In the April 2021 Edition of YONO Super Saving Days, customers can avail up to 50 percent off on hotel booking, flight booking, Health Categories, Extra 10% unlimited cashback on select categories at Amazon, the lender added.

