SBI hails Mumbai Police' work during pandemic, donates Rs 1 crore

Country's largest lender State Bank of India has donated Rs 1 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. The bank said that it is a recognition of Mumbai Police's hardwork during the pandemic. The funds will be utilized for the welfare of deceased police personnel’s families of Mumbai Police.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara handed over the cheque to Param Bir Singh, Commissioner, Mumbai Police at the Corporate Centre here.

“It is said that adversity introduces a man to himself. That thought is bought to reality by our nation's COVID warriors and the efforts they made to battle through the pandemic. It is commendable to see how every police personnel sacrificed their safety to ensure the nation is safe, that we are safe," Khara said.

"As responsible corporate citizen of the nation, we must commemorate the service that was rendered to us and the supreme sacrifice. We must continue observing the safety measures necessary to control the spread of the pandemic and support the efforts of Police,” the SBI Chairman added.

Earlier this month, the state-run lender contributed Rs 11 crore to the PM Cares Fund to bolster the government's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

In 2020, the bank committed 0.25% of its annual profit to support the fight against COVID-19 and made a significant contribution by supplying masks, sanitizers among others to the needy. The bank's employees in their effort to support the nation through unprecedented times, had also contributed Rs 107 crores to the PM CARES Fund.

