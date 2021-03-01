Image Source : PTI (FILE) SBI donates Rs 11 crore to PM CARES Fund to bolster COVID-19 vaccination drive

In order to support next phase of government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to contribute Rs 11 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “It is at times of adversity that the true form of unity is tested, and we all can take pride in the efforts that our nation has put in to fight the pandemic. The fight against the pandemic is not yet over, and as a responsible Corporate Citizen, we consider it our duty to support the government's efforts to vaccinate all. I request everyone to come forward and help in whatever way they can to ensure a successful vaccination drive.”

Early last year, SBI had committed 0.25% of its annual profit to support the fight against COVID-19 and also made significant contribution in the form of supply of masks, sanitizers among others to the needy. Additionally, SBI employees in their effort to support the nation in the unprecedented times had contributed Rs. 107 crores to the PM CARES Fund.

The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced today. Citizens above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will be able to register and book an appointment on the Co-WIN2.0 portal. All vaccines provided to beneficiaries at the government health facilities will be entirely free of cost, while private facilities cannot charge the beneficiary a sum above Rs 250 per person per dose. Private hospitals will have to remit the cost of vaccine doses allotted to them in a designated account of National Health Authority (NHA).

