ALERT! SBI Bank's YONO app, UPI, digital banking services to be affected today | Know why

SBI Bank Alert: India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an important alert for its customers. The bank said that its digital services will be affected from Friday night i.e. on May 7 due to maintenance. SBI also said that its customer won't be able to execute any digital transaction or related services during certain hours today.

The customers of India’s largest lender will not be able to use internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and UPI services during this time. SBI digital services will be impacted for over 3 hours as the State Bank of India will be running maintenance activities.

“We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter on Thursday.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," the lender mentioned.

On April 1, State Bank of India’s digital banking platforms, including YONO, YONO lite, internet banking, UPI were affected due to maintenance.

Currently, SBI has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform. YONO witnesses 9 million logins per day, the lender earlier mentioned.

