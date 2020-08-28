Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Kumar Khara for next SBI chairman, current chief may not get extention

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) recommends Dinesh Kumar Khara for the post of Chairman in the State Bank of India (SBI).

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended Dinesh Kumar Khara for the post of Chairman in the State Bank of India (SBI) and Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the candidate on the Reserve List for the chairman post, BBB said in a statement. The BBB issued the statement after its members interfaced with 4 Managing Directors of State Bank of India on Friday (today) for the forthcoming vacancy of SBI chairman. With the Banks Board Bureau recommending candidates for the chairman posts, this could also mean that the current SBI chief Rajnish Kumar may not get an extension. Rajnish Kumar's three-year term as SBI chairman will end on October 7.

In its statement, the Banks Board Bureau said, "keeping in view their performance in the interface and their overall experience, the Bureau recommends as follows:"

Dinesh Kumar Khara for the vacancy of Chairman in State Bank of India.

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the candidate on the Reserve List for the said vacancy.

Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term comes to an end on October 7.

Members of BBB, the headhunter for state-owned banks and financial institutions, interviewed four managing directors of State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday for the upcoming vacancy.

As per convention, the SBI chairman is appointed from a pool of serving managing directors at the bank.

(With inputs from PTI)

