SBI Cards IPO: Check status of allotment of shares

SBI Cards IPO: The wait is over. Those who had applied for shares of SBI cards in its recent IPO, can check the status of your allotment on the website of Link Intime India, the registrar of the IPO. SBI Cards, which is the credit card arm of the SBI, drew bids for 225 crore shares, compared about 10 crore shares on offer. Non-institutional investors category was subscribed 45 times and retail individual investors 2.5 times.

SBI Cards IPO: How to check status of allotment of shares

Step 1: Visit linkintime.co.in, the website of Link Intime India, registrar of the IPO

Step 2: Select SBI Cards and Payment Services in drop-down menu

Step 3: Search by PAN or application numbe or Client ID to know the status

Step 4: Enter the captcha code

Step 5: Click on 'Submit'

SBI Cards IPO Allotment of Shares status: More details

The credit card-to-debit card ration for SBI card stands at 3.7 percent compared with 45 percent for HDFC Bank, 28 percent for Axis Bank and 18 percent for ICICI Bank. Shares of SBI cards and Payments will be listed on March 16, 2020. The second-largest credit card player in India will be the first enterprise from the credit card business to be listed in the domestic secondary market.

