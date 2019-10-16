Image Source : SBI CARD SBI Card Holder? Bank launches contactless mobile phone payments SBI Card Pay; Read for more details

SBI Card Pay: The State Bank of India (SBI) card or SBI Card has announced the launch of 'SBI Card Pay', a feature which allows contactless payment using mobile phones at PoS terminals.

Using SBI Card Pay, customers can make contactless payments at Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled point of sale terminals with just one tap of their mobiles, without using the physical credit card or entering any PIN.

SBI Card Pay is a payment feature based on Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology for faster, convenient and more secure card payments using mobile phones, the company said in a release.

What is Contactless SBI Credit Card?

The Contactless SBI Credit Cards, powered by Visa Contactless / Mastercard Contactless, is a fast and convenient way to pay for everyday purchases. Simply tap your SBI Credit Card on a POS machine to make a contactless payment. Hence, there is no need to swipe or dip your credit card.

How to use Contactless SBI Credit Card to make payments?

1. Look for the Visa Contactless / Mastercard Contactless mark/ contactless logo at the POS machine.

2. Tap your Contactless SBI Credit Card at the POS machine (the card should be held at less than 4 cm from the POS machine).

3. Four green indicator lights or a beep sound will indicate that the transaction is complete. A message will also be displayed on the screen indicating the transaction is complete. No PIN is required for transaction amount of less than Rs. 2000.

4. You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number with the details of the transaction Please note that payments through contactless mode is allowed for a maximum amount of Rs. 10,000 in a day, with max. capping of every transaction at Rs.2000.

Contactless SBI Credit Cards | Benefits

1. You can make faster payments as there is no need for dipping, swiping, entering card PIN or fumbling for cash.

2. During a contactless transaction, the card never leaves your hand. This greatly reduces the risk of card loss and fraud through counterfeit/skimming.

3. A Visa Contactless / MasterCard Contactless card has its own, unique, built-in, secret key, which is used to generate a unique code for every Visa Contactless / MasterCard Contactless transaction, thus making it more secure.

SBI Card Pay contactless transaction amount limit

The payments through contactless mode is allowed for a maximum amount of Rs. 10,000 in a day, with max. capping of every transaction at Rs.2000. For any transaction of amount more than Rs. 2,000, you would have to dip or swipe your credit card and enter the 4-digit PIN to authenticate the transaction.

Where to use Contactless SBI Credit Card to carry out a contactless transaction?

1. You can make payments through the contactless mode at all the merchants having NFC enabled POS machines.

2. Just look for the contactless symbol at the POS machine to make the contactless payments. You can also use your Contactless SBI Credit Card to make payments by swiping/dipping your card & entering the 4-digit PIN at the merchants.

3. The Contactless SBI Credit Card can be used in Big Bazaar, Central, Costa coffee, Mc Donalds, Reliance Digital, Reliance Footprints, Reliance Fresh, Inox, Pizza Hut, Sahakari Bhandar, Reliance Smart, Starbucks

Is there any difference for ATM Cash withdrawal and online transactions for contactless Credit Card?

No, there is no difference in the transaction process for ATM Cash withdrawal or for any online transaction.

What is NFC?

Near Field Communication or NFC is a method of wirelessly transmitting data using radio waves. Tap to Pay uses NFC to wirelessly transmit payment data to payment terminals with NFC readers that have been activated for use. The payment information is transmitted in an encrypted format making the transaction completely secure.

