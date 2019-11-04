Attention! SBI urges pensioners to submit life certificate before Nov 30; check submission modes

SBI pension life certificate deadline

SBI Bank alert! Are you a pensioner? then this news is important for you as State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest public sector bank has asked all its pensioners to submit their Life Certificate submission before 30th November 2019. If you fail to submit your life certificate to the bank then your pension could be stopped.

SBI bank in its statement says, "complete your Life Certificate submission before 30th November 2019 to ensure that your pension payments would continue."

Complete your Life Certificate submission before 30th November, 2019 to ensure that your pension payments would continue.The certificate can also be submitted in person at SBI Branch or digitally at an Aadhaar outlet near you.

To know more, visit: https://t.co/XtubecH6Gj pic.twitter.com/407Sv7ylMg — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 2, 2019

36 lakh pensioners' account in SBI

SBI has the highest pension accounts across the country. State Bank of India has around 36 lakh pension accounts and 14 Centralized Pension Processing Cells (CPPC). So if you do not want any hindrance in your pension, then you have to submit a certificate of survival in the bank by 30 November.

Certificate of survival can be submitted at SBI Bank branch or Aadhar centre or common service centre near you. This certificate can also be deposited digitally.

How to submit a life certificate

SBI pension life certificate deadline

Customers will get a form from the nearest SBI branch, after which the pension holders will have to fill it and submit it to the bank.

Bank has also started the facility of submitting life certificate from home. Government employees can submit a life certificate through the Umang app.

Apart from this, employees can also submit survival certificate through Aadhaar Center and Common Service Center (CSC).

But if the pensioners cannot go to the bank, they can also submit the form, their family members can visit the bank and submit the form. According to the Central Pension Accounting Office, they will have to get it to sign by a magistrate or gazetted officer and submit the life certificate.

Mode Of Submission Of Life Certificate

I. Submission of Life Certificate at any Branch of SBI

1. Manually - Life certificate can be summited in physical form.

2. Digitally: - Visit any branch of SBI. Provide Aadhaar number, Mobile number, Pension Payment Order(PPO) number & Account number. Then provide biometrics (Fingerprint). On successful Aadhaar based biometric authentication, Jeevan Pramaan will be generated with a unique id called Pramaan Id as acknowledgement.

II. Submission of Life Certificate Digitally through https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in using own PC/Laptop/Mobile

For any help: please go through the link https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/app/faq

III. Submission of Life Certificate Digitally through GoI UMANG App on Mobile

Pensioner have to download UMAMG app from google play store, search Jeevan Pramaan and click on generate life certificate. Pensioner Authentication page will open. Required information to be feeded for the generation of DLC.

IV. At Citizen Service Centre (CSC) / Aadhar Seva Kendra

Visit nearest CSC or Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Provide Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number, Pension Payment Order(PPO) number, Account number & name of Pension Sanctioning Authority. Then provide biometrics (Fingerprint). On successful Aadhaar based biometric authentication, Jeevan Pramaan will be generated with a unique id called Pramaan Id as acknowledgement.

Note: - If the pensioner is re-employed or family pensioner is re-married, life certificate can be provided only in physical format.

ALSO READ: Online banking fraud alert: HDFC says fraudsters stealing money via UPI banking; all you need to know

ALSO READ: Bank Customers Alert! Duped by online banking fraudsters? SBI says do this immediately