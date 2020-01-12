SBI Alert! State Bank of India introduces these free services for its customers. Check details

SBI customer alert! India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a number of facilities to make things easier for its customers. The largest Indian commercial bank has introduced one such is a helpline called SBI Quick App. With SBI Quick App, customers can request services by sending an SMS or giving a missed call.

With this SBI Quick App, customers can check the bank account balance, mini statement, request for cheque books, account statement of the last six months, home loan and education interest certificates, etc.

The latest feature to be added to SBI Quick app is SBI Bank Holiday Calendar. With SBI Bank Holiday Calendar, you can view bank holidays based on states through this simple and intuitive app. This app lists all SBI bank holidays state/UT wise and circle-wise observed as per Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Announcing about the SBI Quick app and its benefits the largest commercial bank of India tweeted citing, "With the SBI Bank Holiday Calendar app easily accessible though the SBI Quick App, experience the ease of accessing a single app for your SBI needs! Download the latest version of the SBI Quick app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store."

The SBI has also introduced Missed Call Banking where customer can find this information in a missed call banking service where they can find out their banking and accounts related information without any charges.

Users who have Android, Windows, iOS or Blackberry phone can download ‘SBI Quick’ application from the respective app stores. SBI Anywhere can avail SBI Quick facility in the pre-login section. With this app, you need not remember the various keywords and mobile numbers.

How to register for SBI Quick

-Send SMS, ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile number for that particular account.

-After that a confirmation message will be received indicating successful/unsuccessful registration.

-If successful then you can start using the services.

For account balance enquiry

You may give a Missed Call or send an SMS ‘BAL’ to 09223766666

For mini statement

You may give a Missed Call or send an SMS ‘MSTMT’ to 09223866666

SBI cheque book request

Send SMS ‘CHQREQ’ to 09223588888. Customers will receive an SMS. Send consent SMS ‘CHQACC Y 6-digit number received in SMS’ to 09223588888 within 2 hours of receipt of SMS for further processing.

Home Loan interest certificate