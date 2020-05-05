Attention! SBI warns customers of fake income tax refund messages, says do this

SBI said that customers should not share any personal information with anyone or click on any doubtful links which can put SBI customers in trouble.

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender has cautioned its customers about fake income tax refund messages. The bank took to its Twitter handle to alert its customers about the fraud messages. "Received any message from the Income Tax Department, requesting you to put in a formal request for your refund? These messages are from fraudsters at play! Ensure you ignore and report the messages immediately," SBI said in a tweet.

SBI said that customers should not share any personal information with anyone or click on any doubtful links which can put SBI customers in trouble. Customers should report all suspicious messages to the bank. This is nothing but a case of phishing.

On May 3, the income-tax department has also warned taxpayers to be cautious and not believe in any messages that talk about income tax refund by clicking on any fake links. Incidence of phishing messages that could seriously compromise taxpayers information is doing the rounds, The tax department said.

"Taxpayers Beware !!! Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by CBIC or @Infosys_GSTN. Visit gst.gov.in for online filings related to GST," CBIC tweeted on the issue.

The income tax department said, "Taxpayers Beware! Please do not click on any fake link which promises to give refund. These are phishing messages and are not sent by the Income Tax Department.”

SBI earlier sent a mail on six important tips to follow while banking online. SBI said, "The key to safe banking is vigilance. SBI has laid out six important protocols that our customers must follow in order to safeguard their personal information from fraudsters. Be Safe. Bank Safe."

