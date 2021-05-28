SBI Alert! State Bank of India warns customers against THIS FRAUD. Details

Image Source : PTI SBI Alert! State Bank of India warns customers against THIS FRAUD. Check details

SBI Bank Alert: The State Bank of India (SB), India's largest lender, has cautioned against fraudulent calls requesting KYC Verification. The State Bank has advised its customers to refrain from sharing any sensitive details online or offline. It has also recommended against downloading any app from an unknown source.

"We advise our customers to be alert of fraudsters and not to share any sensitive details online or download any app from an unknown source," SBI said in a tweet.

One must also beware of the fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government offices, police, KYC authority to protect one's hard-earned money, the bank said.

SBI has shared some tips to avoid these frausters

Do not share your credentials like date of birth, debit card number, internet banking ID/password, debit card pin, OTP and other personal details.

Beware of the fraudsters pretending to be calling from SBI, RBI, government offices, police, KYC authority.

Do not download any mobile app based on telephone calls/emails from any unknown source.

Avoid clicking on attachments received in mails from unknown sources.

Do not respond to unsolicited offers, however attractive, received through emails, SMSs and other social media.

