SBI warns account holders against fraudsters and fake social media accounts, says 'don't do this'

SBI warns account holders against fraudsters, says 'don't do this'

SBI warns against fake social media accounts:

India's largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory and warned its account holders about threats from fraudsters who devise new tricks to dupe thousands of customers daily. This menace is not just limited to SBI. Here's what you must know to keep your hard-earned money safe:

In fact, all the major banks (both private and public) and financial institutions have warned their customers about scams to ensure that they are not trapped by the trickers.

State Bank of India (SBI) in its latest advisory has asked its customers to stay away from fake social media accounts. The bank in its latest tweet has asked its customers to interact with only the verified and official handles of the State Bank of India. A lot of people take to social media with their grievances or suggestions but tag wrong handles. It is important to know which is a verified account and which is a fake one.

"Do not invest your time and money interacting with fake accounts on social media. Follow, tag and interact with only the verified, official handles of SBI, to ensure that your comments, complaints and, enquiries get adequately addressed and you are not scammed by fraudsters," State Bank of India said in a tweet.

Do not invest your time and money interacting with fake accounts on social media. Follow, tag and interact with only the verified, official handles of SBI, to ensure that your comments, complaints and, enquiries get adequately addressed and you are not scammed by fraudsters.

Check Authenticity of Bank Social Media Account:

Check it the social media account your bank has the verified sign in front of the account name.

All major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, allow their users to identify official handles by giving this feature.

SBI's official social media handles are present on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Youtube and Quora; the bank claified in a tweet.

SBI Warns Against Fraud:

Recently, SBI had released a warning for its customers and has asked them to stay careful with their bank account details. SBI issued an alert as there have been constant attempts made by fraudsters to steal account holders' money.

SBI Bank Tips to Stay SAFE

SBI in its advisory had said, "3 things to do when someone asks you for your financial information":

Stop - Before you share your card number, CVV, expiry date, OTP, PIN or download unknown apps from unknown links.

Think - about who is asking for it and why.

Act - and report it if you suspect its a fraud."

SBI strictly says, "Share this message with everyone so they don't share their financial information with anyone." If one follows these steps, will definitely safeguard their money to fraudsters.

