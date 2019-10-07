Good news for SBI Customers! SBI launches Debit Card EMI facility with multiple benefits. Check eligibility

Good news for SBI Customers! SBI launches Debit Card EMI facility with multiple benefits. Details here

SBI Debit Card users alert: In what comes as good news for account holders of State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender on October 7 launched the ‘Debit Card EMI facility’ for its existing customers with an aim to provide an ultimate and affordable shopping experience this festive season.

Under this service, SBI customers can opt for an EMI tenure of minimum 6 months to 18 months during debit card bill payment. As per media reports, Customers can buy the products at 40000+ merchants and stores in 1500+ cities having Pine Labs branded POS machines totalling more than 4.5 lakhs.

The SBI Debit Card helps your dreams go easy on your pocket with the easy EMI facility.#SBI #StateBankofIndia #SBIDebitCard #EMI #PoS pic.twitter.com/ZNJ3RbrbDS — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 7, 2019

“We are glad to launch this product for our customers so that they can have a pleasant shopping experience this festive season. Debit Card EMI will enable customers to buy consumer durable products on EMI at various merchant stores pan India using their debit cards without having to pay the entire amount immediately. We believe the introduction of this new product is a step forward by the bank to offer the delight of hassle-free purchases and paperless loans,” Rajnish Kumar, SBI Chairman told Zee Business online.

Key Benefits:

Key benefits that customers can enjoy while using this SBI Debit Card EMI facilities are: Zero documentation, no processing fee, no branch visit, the instant disbursal and zero cost EMI on select brands.

These facilities can be availed in less than a minute irrespective of the existing saving bank account balance. The EMIs for the purchased product would begin one month after the transaction is complete.

Eligibility:

All customers who have clean financial and credit history are eligible for availing this facility.

Such customers will receive regular communications by the bank via SMS and Emailers.

To check the eligibility, customers can also send an SMS typing DCEMI to 567676 from their registered mobile number.

