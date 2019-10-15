Image Source : SBI PORTAL SBI Account-Aadhaar linking: Simple steps to do it online or through ATM

SBI Account-Aadhaar linking: It is mandatory for customers to link Aadhaar with all savings accounts with the State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender. Any kind of transaction from ATM withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer or passbook update will not be possible if account holders do not link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

SBI provides you with multiple channels to link your Aadhaar number to your existing account . Pick any one as per your convenience. Some of these are mentioned below:

SBI Corporate Website bank.sbi OR www.sbi.co.in

Click on the Homepage Banner "Link your AADHAAR Number with your bank account".

Navigate the screens to get your AADHAAR number linked

Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

Steps to Link Aadhaar with SBI Bank Account through Internet Banking

Step 1: Visit the SBI’s official website www.onlinesbi.com

Step 2: Login to your internet banking accountStep 3: Click on the “e-Services” sectionStep 4: Select “Update Aadhaar with Bank Accounts (CIF)” optionStep 5: Enter your profile password and click on Submit buttonStep 6: Now select your CIF number from the drop down menuStep 7: Enter your Aadhaar number twice and click on the Submit buttonStep 8: Your Aadhaar will be linked with your SBI bank accountStep 9: You will receive a confirmation once it is linked successfully

Process to Link Aadhar Card with SBI Bank Account Online

Step 1: Log into www.onlinesbi.com

Step 2: Click on “Update Aadhaar with Bank Accounts (CIF)” under “Aadhaar Linking”

Step 3: Enter your account number and security text.

Step 4: Now enter your Aadhar number and confirm it

Step 5: Tick the disclaimer after reading the terms and conditions

Step 6: Now click the “Submit” button

Step 7: You will get a confirmation message on the successful linking of Aadhaar with your account.

How to Link Aadhar Card with SBI Bank Account through ATM

Step 1: Visit a nearby SBI ATM

Step 2: Swipe your card and enter your PIN

Step 3: Select the “Service Registration” option

Step 4: Now select “Aadhaar Registration” option

Step 5: Choose the type of account i.e. Savings or Checking/Current

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number

Step 7: Re-enter your Aadhaar number for confirmation

Step 8: Your request will be accepted by the bank

Step 9: Your Aadhaar will be linked with your bank account

How to Link Aadhar Card with SBI Bank Account through Mobile App

Step 1: Open your SBI Anywhere Personal mobile app

Step 2: Click on “Requests”

Step 3: Select the “Aadhaar” option

Step 4: Select the “Aadhaar Linking” option

Step 5: Select your CIF number from a drop-down menu

Step 6: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar and confirm it by entering it again

Step 7: Tick the disclaimer after reading the Terms and Conditions

Step 8: Click on Submit button

Step 9: You will get a message stating that your request has been processed and your Aadhaar number is successfully linked to your bank records

Step 10: Click on “Ok” to complete the process.

